Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $104,741,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 71,578.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,517,000 after purchasing an additional 385,808 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 59,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.6 %

Synopsys stock opened at $457.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $506.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.60. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.11 and a 52 week high of $624.80.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

