Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

NYSE:VRT opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.51. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

