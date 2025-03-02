Versor Investments LP Sells 7,729 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

AAP stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.99%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

