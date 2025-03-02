Versor Investments LP Makes New $532,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.26 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.