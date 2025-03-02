Versor Investments LP Invests $596,000 in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,563 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -514.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELME. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

