Versor Investments LP Invests $546,000 in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Julian Nebreda bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,889.25. This trade represents a 24.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,155.77. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $601,265. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $5.72 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FLNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

