Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 6,000 DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 355.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 64,611 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 744,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after buying an additional 139,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In related news, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,198.60. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.67. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXPE shares. Stephens increased their target price on DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

