Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 4,000 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.69. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

