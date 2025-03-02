Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 194,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.62.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

