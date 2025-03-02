Versor Investments LP Acquires 17,900 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zeta Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE ZETA opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $38.20.
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
