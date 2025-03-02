Versor Investments LP Acquires 17,900 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zeta Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE ZETA opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

