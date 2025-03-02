VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $237.88 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $239.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.11.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,391.51. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

