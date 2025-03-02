Veridan Wealth LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 951.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $199.29 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

