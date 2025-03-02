VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 58.8% – Should You Buy?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) was up 58.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,853,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,255% from the average daily volume of 210,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
