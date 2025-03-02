Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vasta Platform Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vasta Platform stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.04% of Vasta Platform worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

