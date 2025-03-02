Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 154,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $292.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.10 and a 200-day moving average of $289.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

