Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

