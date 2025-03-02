Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

