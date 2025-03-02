Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 10th Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTEB opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

