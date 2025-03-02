Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,907,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,684,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 223,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $215.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.07 and its 200-day moving average is $211.33.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

