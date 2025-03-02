Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3129 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

