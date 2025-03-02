Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $271.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

