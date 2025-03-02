Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 8.30% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $11,729,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.54. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

