Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,553 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 667,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 96,877 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 254,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 609,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after buying an additional 189,748 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 111,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

