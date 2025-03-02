Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

