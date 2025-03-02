Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Trimmed by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $37,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.70.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

