Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 180,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,938. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.