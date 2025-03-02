Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLSGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 180,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,938. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.