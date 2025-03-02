Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2613 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 55,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,749. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.21 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

