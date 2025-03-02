VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 6th

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS ITM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.65. 426,709 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

