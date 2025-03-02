VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 6th

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance
BATS ITM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.65. 426,709 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.