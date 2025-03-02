VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 4.3 %
XMPT traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $22.37. 29,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
