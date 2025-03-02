Utility Stocks To Watch Now – March 1st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks refer to shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. They are typically characterized by stable earnings and regular dividend payments, making them attractive to investors seeking lower volatility and consistent income, especially during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.33. 115,346,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $12.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $515.22. 6,846,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,680. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $515.37. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.81.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.21. 4,805,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,815. Eaton has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.29.

