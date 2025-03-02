USDS Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One USDS token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDS has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and $8.11 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,437.73 or 1.00373220 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,330.83 or 1.00247631 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About USDS

USDS’s total supply is 7,875,210,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. The official website for USDS is sky.money.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 7,807,481,339.28666349. The last known price of USDS is 0.99896895 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $8,839,857.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

