US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $53,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.