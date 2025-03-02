US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $49,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

