US Bancorp DE Has $66.82 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.30% of Cincinnati Financial worth $66,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

