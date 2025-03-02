US Bancorp DE Has $63.01 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,005 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $63,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 634,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,432,000 after buying an additional 136,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $441.37 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.