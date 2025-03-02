US Bancorp DE Has $42.58 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.36% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $42,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $98.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

