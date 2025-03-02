US Bancorp DE Has $35.29 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,076,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roper Technologies stock opened at $584.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $546.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $593.91.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
