United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lowered by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $240,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 17.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $642.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.48 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.