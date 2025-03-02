United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $14.03. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $81.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.83%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in United Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

