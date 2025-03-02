Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
UL opened at $56.61 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Unilever
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.