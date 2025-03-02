UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Down 12.1% This Week

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. UniBot has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $942,133.04 worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniBot has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00004030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 3.32629174 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $476,310.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

