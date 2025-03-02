UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UiPath worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

