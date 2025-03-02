UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 144547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

UGI Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 33.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2,402.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 35.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 318,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth $645,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

