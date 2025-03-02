UBS Group Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $96.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.51% from the company’s previous close.

KTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,942,000 after acquiring an additional 320,117 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 579,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,524,000 after acquiring an additional 285,897 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $17,630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,827,000 after acquiring an additional 199,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

