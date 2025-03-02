Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,442 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 142,582 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of UBER opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.