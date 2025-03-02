U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 4.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 293,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 64,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

