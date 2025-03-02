Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

