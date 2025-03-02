Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Down 38.3% in February

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 292,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

VEEE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 833,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.00.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

