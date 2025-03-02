Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Down 38.3% in February

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 292,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance
VEEE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 833,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.00.
About Twin Vee Powercats
