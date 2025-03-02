TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 263371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.20 ($1.10).
The firm has a market capitalization of £238.05 million and a PE ratio of -1,085.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.51.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.
