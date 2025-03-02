TrueFi (TRU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.65 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $55.65 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,465.35 or 0.99881039 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,314.13 or 0.99704311 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,283,173,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,261,827,426 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,283,173,672.20467224 with 1,261,820,433.03811998 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04397405 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $9,950,216.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

